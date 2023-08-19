Telugu Students Deported from United States, CM YS Jagan Responds

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought information from the officials after the reports emerged that 21 Indian students including some from Telugu states were returned to India after being deported by the American authorities.

The reports suggest that the US Customs and Border Protection authorities at three airports Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco scrutinised the visa and other documents of Indian students between August 12 and 16, 2023 and sent them back to the country. The deported students are reportedly stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

Taking cognisance of the issue, the chief minister directed the concerned officials to gather the details of the deported students hailing from the state and help the stranded students with the visa formalities. He also asked them to consult the officials from the Ministry of External Affairs to resolve the deportation issue of the Telugu students.

The Indian students, who had gone to the US to join various universities, were sent back from Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco airports after cancelling their visas. These students said the immigration officials at these airports checked their visa documents, interrogated them and later put them back on a New Delhi-bound flight after finding ‘discrepancies’ in their visa documentation.

