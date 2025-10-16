TDP Govt’s Witch-Hunt Against Sakshi Continues: AP Police Serve 3rd Notice to Editor Dhanunjaya Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Police has served a third notice to Sakshi magazine editor Dhananjaya Reddy in the last four days.

The TDP-led NDA government has been accused of targeting Sakshi for its extensive coverage of the rampant spurious liquor trade in the State. The police harassment reached new heights on October 16 (Thursday) as officers arrived at the Sakshi headquarters in Hyderabad for the fourth consecutive day.

The crackdown on Sakshi began earlier this week when police raided the news organisation’s headquarters in Vijayawada and interrogated its Nellore district bureau chief.

The AP Police has been accused of attempting to intimidate the organisation through repeated notices.

In addition to serving notices, the police have demanded that Dhananjaya Reddy respond immediately. Typically, a respondent is given reasonable time to reply, but the urgency in this case reflects an attempt to pressure the media house from reporting on ground realities.

Journalist associations have condemned the action against Sakshi, accusing the TDP government of silencing dissent, trampling on press freedom, and violating the constitutional Right to Freedom of Expression under Article 19(1).

In the past too, the TDP government has allegedly Sakshi for highlighting issues affecting the public.

Sakshi has claimed that the government has repeatedly attacked the organisation for exposing its failures in fulfilling poll promises and its involvement in scams. Cases were also filed against Sakshi for its extensive reportage on the Vijayawada floods, the Chandrababu Naidu government’s negligence in the Tirupati stampede, and the Simhachalam tragedy.