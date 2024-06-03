TDP and Alliance on Shaky Ground Ahead of Counting: AP Election Results 2024

The countdown for the counting of votes has begun. People and the political parties in Andhra Pradesh are waiting for the assembly election results with a bated breath. The TDP alliance is anxious as the majority of exit polls have indicated a landslide win for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the recently concluded simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

If we go by the exit poll predictions, the TDP and its alliance partners BJP and Jana Sena are staring at a humiliating defeat in the elections. The TDP members unleashed violence in several districts in North Andhra after the voters turned out in huge numbers to exercise their franchise in favour of the welfare agenda adopted by the YSRCP regime.

YSRCP became alarmed following the string of violent attacks by the TDP cadre on the polling day and its aftermath in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts. The ruling party has also expressed its concerns after it noticed that some authorities are working in favour of the TDP alliance.

The ruling dispensation fears that the opposition alliance may stoop to a new low if they don’t see poll results in their favour. The party leadership has asked its counting agents to remain vigilant as the agents of the opposition parties may try to disrupt the counting process.

The exit polls have predicted that the YSRCP will secure a comfortable majority and the opposition’s rank and file are rattled by these reports. The coalition parties know the final outcome of vote counting, however, to boost the morale of their leaders and cadres, they are also claiming victory in the polls. Meanwhile,the state Election Commission has beefed up security arrangements around the counting centres. The police have stated that strict action will be taken if anyone is found to be violating the EC guidelines and try to disrupt the counting process.

