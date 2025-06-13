Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni: ‘He Didn’t Make the Remarks’

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to senior journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao. The apex court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the journalist challenging his arrest and remand. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave appeared on behalf of Kommineni.

Kommineni was arrested on June 9 and remanded to judicial custody in connection with comments made by journalist VVR Krishnam Raju, who appeared as a guest on KSR Live Show, aired on Sakshi TV.

Shocked by the journalist’s arrest, the top court observed that the allegedly defamatory comments were made by a guest, not by Kommineni himself.

The bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan questioned why the petitioner was arrested for a statement made by someone else.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra argued that the petitioner had abetted the offence by remaining a mute spectator.

“Someone else is making the statement. How can this be?” Justice Manmohan asked Rohatgi.

“He was goading and abetting the man making that statement. He was laughing,” Rohatgi responded.

Justice Mishra remarked, “When someone makes an outrageous statement, we laugh it off. That doesn't make one a co-conspirator.”

Justice Manmohan added, “This happens every day!”

Rohatgi contended, “This is not a case of someone being a standby. He is not a bystander. He is a part of the same channel.” He added, “You can't go around saying things like ‘it is a capital of sex workers.’”

Taking into account Dave’s argument that Kommineni had not made the statement himself, the apex court granted bail to the journalist.

The court observed: “The petitioner is a senior journalist, aged seventy years. He is a TV anchor hosting Live with KSR on Sakshi TV. He is challenging his arrest and remand. It is argued that on June 6, 2025, while the petitioner was hosting the show, one of the panelists made an allegedly defamatory statement, and the petitioner did not object to it and was seen laughing. It is argued that the petitioner had no direct involvement with the statement made by the guest.”

The bench underscored that journalistic participation in live TV shows must be protected to safeguard freedom of speech.

The court directed Kommineni’s release, subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.