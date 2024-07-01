Spell out stance on Special Category Status to AP: Sharmila to Naidu

Amaravati: State Congress president YS Sharmila slammed the chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu over the demand for Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharmila wrote recently Nitish Kumar-led Jana Dal (United) held its national executive meeting and passed a resolution demanding Special Category Status for Bihar while Naidu is still keeping mum on the crucial issue.

Congress state chief demanded the kingmaker Naidu to tell the people why he was not raising the issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Emphasising the longstanding need for AP to be granted special status, she said Telugu AP state is more backward than Bihar.

It was Naidu who had claimed that Andhra Pradesh had slid back 20 years of development and the new State of Andhra Pradesh had to be rebuilt in every sector and now the same TDP leader is maintaining silence over the Special Category Status for the state, she questioned .

AP Congress chief demanded CM Naidu to spell out his stance on Special Category Status for the state. Instead of agreeing to special packages, the TDP-led government should pass a resolution in the Assembly to demand special status for the state.

బీహార్ కు ప్రత్యేక హోదా ఇవ్వాలని నితీష్ తీర్మానం చేసి మోడీ ముందట డిమాండ్ పెడితే.. ఏపీకి హోదాపై చంద్రబాబు గారు కనీసం నోరు విప్పడం లేదు. మోడీ సర్కార్ లో కింగ్ మేకర్ గా ఉన్న మీరు.. హోదాపై ఎందుకు మౌనం వహిస్తున్నారో రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు సమాధానం చెప్పాలి. రాజధాని లేని రాష్ట్రంగా బీహార్ కంటే… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) July 1, 2024

