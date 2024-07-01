Apsara Rani To Frighten In Racharikam… Post-Production Works In Full Swing 

Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar, and Varun Sandesh starrer upcoming film 'Racharikam' is a first-of-its-kind blood-curdling thriller. This movie is being produced by Eswar under the banner of Chill Bros Entertainments. This movie is directed by Suresh Lankalapalli who also provided the story and screenplay. The post-production works for this movie, which has already completed its shooting, are in full swing. The makers are making the movie without compromising anywhere and are set to give a never-before experience to the viewers.

Recently, a special poster from the movie featuring heroine Apsara Rani was released and there was a huge response from the audience. The poster showed Apsara Rani in an aggressive avatar like Kaali Maa with blood all over the body. As the poster suggested, the movie will have great significance for Apsara Rani. This movie is being made with a thrilling concept, different content, and scenes that will hook the average viewer. The post-production activities of this film are going on at a fast pace in Saradhi Studios. Expectations have been created among the audience about this movie which is in the final stages.

Hyper Aadi, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Vijay Ramaraju, Srikanth Iyengar, Mahboob Basha, Rupesh Marrapu, Prachi Thaker, Latha, Ishwar and others are playing important roles in this film. Varun Sandesh's role in the film will please the mass audiences. While Vengi provided the music for this movie, Arya Sai Krishna worked as the cameraman. Ram Prasad provided the dialogues. Chanakya is the executive producer and JP is the editor.

The release date of this movie will be announced very soon.