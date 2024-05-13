Slapping Incident: YSRCP MLA Annabattuni Alleges Casteist Remarks, Abuse

Tenali MLA Annabattuni Shivakumar said, "The man in question was drunk, was creating a nuisance, and was abusing me and my wife. He accused me of supporting the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities despite being a Kamma. I got enraged over his baseless accusations and the yellow media blew the incident out of proportion without knowing the context. He made some very shocking casteist remarks which were totally unacceptable to me."

Annabattuni alleged that he had been abused since he entered the polling station. He alleged that he was abused in front of his wife.

The man in question has been identified as Gottimukkala Sudhakar who allegedly made casteist remarks against YSRCP MLA Annabattula. Meanwhile, the Election Commission is looking into the issue.

