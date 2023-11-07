SC Verdict Likely Tomorrow in Skill Development Scam Case 

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a plea filed by former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case.

After receiving no respite from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the opposition leader had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court. He had contended that his arrest was illegal as no prior approval of the competent authority under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was obtained before filing an FIR against him.

On October 17, the top court had reserved its judgement after hearing the arguments of the counsels from both sides. Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi had, however, rejected the request for interim bail to Naidu.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the AP Skill Development Corporation. The court had sent him into judicial remand and he was lodged in Rajahmundry central prison. He was released from the jail on October 31 after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks on health grounds.

The top court will hear the TDP leader’s plea for anticipatory bail in the AP Fibernet scam case tomorrow. In this case, the TDP regime is accused of manipulating the tender process and awarding the Phase 1 of the project worth Rs 33 crore to Tera Software Limited, which was barred from participating in APTS tenders, and causing a loss of Rs. 114 crore to the state exchequer.

