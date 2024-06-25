Sakshi TV Blackout Case in AP: NBF Welcomes Delhi High Court's Order

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) applauded the Delhi High Court's order in Sakshi TV's blackout case in Andhra Pradesh state. Delhi High Court on Monday (June 24, 2024) ruled various TV operators in Andhra Pradesh to start broadcasting Sakshi TV, TV9 Telugu,10TV, and NTV news channels again. The said news channels telecast had been stopped since June 6, 2024, after Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and allies took the reigns of the state.

This remarkable order addressed the illegal blackout of news channels in Andhra Pradesh, supporting the basic principles of free speech and expression, which are key to our democracy.

The blackout of channels like TV9 Telugu, Sakshi TV, 10TV, and NTV in Andhra Pradesh, which started on June 6, 2024, raised concerns about press freedom. This happened on the day of election results, with reports suggesting political pressure on cable operators to remove these channels because of changes in political leadership in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has the largest number of TV viewers, with over 6.5 million people watching news on their set-top boxes. The blackout removed these news channels from at least 6.2 million boxes, denying people their right to information.

The High Court’s action highlights the need for an open and transparent media, which is crucial for a healthy democracy.

The court ordered that the affected news channels be restored immediately, ensuring that people in Andhra Pradesh can access a wide range of news and viewpoints again.

The news channels argued in the Delhi High Court that the disconnection was illegal and against the agreement with the distribution companies, following the rules set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The News Broadcasters Federation fully supports this decision and urges all relevant authorities to follow the court’s directive quickly. They believe this ruling will help protect press freedom and journalists’ rights across India.

They commend the Delhi High Court for protecting constitutional rights and promoting a free and independent media. This decision is a win for democracy and shows the important role of judicial oversight in preserving our fundamental freedoms.

The News Broadcasters Federation will keep advocating for journalists’ rights and the free flow of information. They urge the government and regulatory bodies to take steps to prevent such blackouts in the future and ensure media channels can operate without undue interference.