Gurugram doctors remove 8.5 kg large mass from ovary of a 13-year-old girl

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) A 13-year-old girl has been given a new lease of life after doctors removed an 8.5 kg large mass from her right ovary.

The girl from Gurugram, a student in the 9th standard, was presented to Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, after experiencing significant abdominal distention and mild discomfort that had been ongoing for approximately three months.

Despite these symptoms, the patient was able to maintain a good appetite and perform her daily activities normally.

An initial ultrasound revealed a large mass occupying much of her abdomen. A CT scan confirmed the presence of a 8.5 kg large mass in her right ovary.

The doctors led by Dr. Sharmila Solanki - Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology opted for an exploratory laparotomy -- the surgical procedure under general anaesthesia essential for directly examining the abdominal organs and determining the extent and spread of the disease.

During the operation, a specific procedure called Salpingo-oophorectomy was also performed on the right side, which involved the removal of the ovary and fallopian tube.

“This step was critical in addressing the underlying cause of the distention and ensuring that any pathological tissues were effectively managed,” Dr. Sharmila, told IANS.

The procedure also alleviated the symptoms and prevented further complications related to the mass. Remarkably, the ovary and fallopian tube of the left side, as well as her liver and the rest of the abdominal cavity, were found to be normal.

“The girl is doing exceptionally well. She underwent a successful operation six weeks ago, and a recent PET CT scan showed no signs of residual disease. Her recovery has been uneventful, and she remains completely asymptomatic. She is currently undergoing regular follow-up appointments to monitor her progress,” said the doctor.

Maintaining ovarian health is crucial for women's overall well-being, fertility, and hormonal balance.

To promote healthy ovaries, Dr. Sharmila advised women to adopt healthy practices such as consuming a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, engaging in regular physical activity, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, managing stress levels, and getting adequate sleep.

In addition, she stressed the need for women to “undergo regular gynaecological check-ups to detect any potential issues early on and seek medical attention promptly or if they experience any unusual symptoms or changes in their menstrual cycle.”

