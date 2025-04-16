Many irregularities in Waqf Act, we will get justice from SC: Maulana Irfan

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The petitions filed against the recently passed Waqf law were heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Maulana Irfan, a member of All India Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, reacting to the development, said that they have high hopes from the Apex Court and are confident of getting justice.

Maulana Irfan told IANS, “Our institution in Bareilly is 125 years old, and a petition has been filed by us against the Waqf Bill. It has been accepted and is being heard by the Supreme Court."

“There are many irregularities in this (Waqf); there are many things in it which are against our religious practices. We have full hope from the court that we will get justice and whatever problem the minority community is facing, the Apex Court will address them all," he further said.

Slamming the government over the Waqf law, he said, "Those who are talking about the protection of Waqf property are actually trying to tamper with it. They are trying to interfere in the Waqf by entering through the back door. We believe that the Supreme Court will give its decision keeping in mind the sentiments of the Muslim community."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, while hearing a clutch of petitions on Waqf law, expressed concerns over violence during protests.

“One thing that is very disturbing is the violence which is taking place. Once the matter is before the court, it should not happen,” remarked a bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, fixed the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments introduced in the Waqf Act, 1995, for further hearing on April 17 at 2 p.m., including the arguments of the Union government on passing of an interim order.

The apex court also indicated that it would pass an interim order providing that the properties already declared as Waqf by court order or otherwise will not be denotified by virtue of the recent amendment.

