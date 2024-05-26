Perni Nani slams EC, Police over alleged poll misconduct during AP polls

Tadepalli: Former minister Perni Nani criticized the Election Commission (EC) and police department for their alleged misconduct during the recent elections in Andhra Pradesh. He accused the EC of behaving improperly and the police officers of acting rudely. Nani claimed that the police ignored the violent attacks that occurred during and after the polling on May 13.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Nani stated that the police officers' behavior was such that they would not book TDP leaders even if they attempted murder. However, he alleged that cases were unilaterally filed against YSRCP leaders and activists. He added that cases were being filed against innocent individuals, while the accused were being overlooked. Nani further stated that if someone reported violence, the police did not respond immediately.

The former minister also stated that YSRCP workers were prevented from voting by TDP leaders. He claimed there was unrestrained violence at the Palvai Gate polling booth in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu on the polling day and yet police failed to maintain the law and order. Nani questioned why the TDP did not complain on the same day if Pinnelli had damaged the VVPAT machine during polling and why no case was registered. He added that the report submitted by the SIT to the state DGP did not even mention Pinnelli.

