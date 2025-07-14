Perni Nani Condemns TDP’s False Cases, Harassment of YSRCP Leaders

Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) has launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of running a "red-book regime" that targets YSRCP leaders and activists through fabricated cases.

He alleged that, under the direction of Nara Lokesh, the government has orchestrated a political vendetta by filing baseless cases against active YSRCP leaders in an attempt to suppress dissent. Speaking to the media, Nani declared, “We have all the evidence to expose their malicious tactics,” and vowed to bring those responsible to justice in court.

One glaring example, he said, was the recent incident involving Uppala Harika, Krishna District ZP Chairperson and a prominent BC women leader, who was attacked on Saturday in Gudivada. However, instead of investigating the attack, police allegedly filed a false case against her husband, Uppala Ramu, in a blatant attempt to shift blame. “The TDP orchestrated the assault and then pinned fabricated charges on our party leaders,” Nani stated, citing video evidence in support of his claim.

He further added that a TDP woman activist falsely accused Harika—who sustained injuries while removing a flex banner of Perni Nani—of being hit by a car, an allegation Nani flatly denied. “This is a shameful tactic to silence our leaders,” he said, highlighting what he called the TDP’s ongoing strategy of filing false complaints to deflect public scrutiny and avoid accountability.

Nani also accused Minister Kollu Ravindra of being a “daylight fraud” and referred to Vemireddy Prashanti as a “great actress.” He alleged that Ravindra has been receiving illicit funds from Prashanti, who, he claimed, has been amassing wealth through illegal quartz mining and funneling a portion of the profits to the Minister.

He went on to blame the TDP and Janasena parties for inciting riots in Gudivada by encouraging their supporters to consume ganja and alcohol. According to Nani, after orchestrating an attack on the ZP Chairperson, they filed counter-cases against YSRCP leaders to dodge responsibility. “For the past 13 months, the TDP’s only agenda has been to harass political opponents by filing groundless cases,” he said.

Condemning the TDP government as “psychopathic,” Nani demanded immediate action to stop the misuse of state machinery and pledged to continue the legal battle for justice. “The people of Andhra Pradesh will not tolerate this oppression,” he concluded, urging the public to stand united against the TDP’s tactics.