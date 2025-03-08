Perni Nani calls Naidu's probe into Ranganna’s death a diversion tactic

YSRCP senior leader and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Saturday strongly criticized the TDP-led NDA government and the vernacular daily Eenadu for spreading misinformation regarding the death of Ranganna, a watchman and key witness in the Vivekananda murder case.

Speaking to the media, Nani accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to divert public attention from his failure to fulfill electoral promises by focusing on Ranganna’s death during a Cabinet meeting.

“Naidu is a master of diversion politics. He orchestrated a coup against NT Rama Rao with the help of Eenadu. The newspaper has even published deceptive articles about Lakshmi Parvathi (NT Rama Rao’s wife),” the senior leader said. He further alleged that Eenadu had been publishing articles designed to tarnish the image of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Nani accused the State government of influencing the law and questioned why Jagan’s driver, Narayana Yadav, was being portrayed as a witness in the Viveka murder case when he had no connection to the matter.

Addressing the deaths of other witnesses, Nani clarified that Gangadhar Reddy died due to diabetes, and Ranganna passed away from natural causes. “Srinivasa Reddy ended his life due to police torture, and Abhishek Reddy, a relative of both Jagan and his cousin Sunitha, died due to multi-organ failure,” he explained.

Regarding the suspicion surrounding Ranganna’s death, Nani pointed out that Jagan had provided 2+2 gunmen for Viveka’s watchman, which was reduced to 1+1 after the NDA took office. He questioned how Ranganna could have been murdered in the presence of gunmen deployed by Naidu.

Accusing Naidu of spreading venom by ordering a second post-mortem of Ranganna, the YSRCP leader demanded to know why the government had not investigated the deaths of witnesses in the assassination of TDP MLA Paritala Ravi.

Nani also emphasized that Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy was being implicated in the case despite the fact that no witness had named him. He urged Eenadu to stop publishing deceptive articles.