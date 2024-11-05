November 6 - 9: Rain alert for Andhra Pradesh

The next three days from November 6 to 9 are expected to witness another round of rains and temperature increase in Andhra Pradesh. The weather department said that the state was going to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state.

The low-pressure system currently stationed over the central Bay of Bengal is likely to precipitate rain in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. There is a possibility that temperatures will rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal over the next two days.

The residents are advised to take necessary precautions to be safe during the rainfall and thunderstorms. The weather forecast is subject to change; citizens are advised to look up the official government website for updates.

నవంబర్ 05, మంగళవారం : •శ్రీసత్యసాయి, అన్నమయ్య, చిత్తూరు మరియు తిరుపతి జిల్లాల్లోని కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో తేలికపాటి వర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉంది.

~ ఏపీ విపత్తుల నిర్వహణ సంస్థ. — Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (@APSDMA) November 4, 2024

Also read: US Election 2024 - First Result Out: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Tied at 3-3!