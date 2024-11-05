Maha polls: Nawab Malik locks horns with Abu Azmi for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) As Maharashtra gears up for the Assembly elections, the contest for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency has intensified.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Nawab Malik from the seat, sparking resistance from the BJP, the bigger alliance partner in Mahayuti, over his purported ties with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

NCP chose to overlook BJP’s opposition in announcing Nawab Malik as its candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, following which the latter placed its bet on Suresh Krishna Patil aka 'Bullet Patil' as an official candidate of Mahayuti.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Agahi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SS) has put forth Rajendra Waghmare as its candidate.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar has joined the list of most-talked-about constituencies in Maharashtra Assembly elections, because of its multi-cornered contest. All eyes are on whether the splitting of votes will impair incumbent MLA Abu Azmi’s chances or will become a defining example of differences between the Mahayuti partners.

Abu Asim Azmi, a veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has been representing this seat since 2009.

Both Nawab Malik and Abu Azmi spoke to IANS and reasoned why they have better chances of outperforming the other.

Nawab Malik voiced confidence over his victory, despite objections from the BJP and Shiv Sena.

"When I filed my nomination, around 15,000 people showed up in support. Shiv Sena and BJP only gained 28,000 votes in the Lok Sabha, which isn't enough to secure a win," Malik told IANS.

He further said that the "BJP and Shiv Sena do not stand a chance" in front of him and pointed to SP's Azmi as his primary opponent, alleging that Azmi sought to block his candidacy.

"SP leaders tried to sway BJP and Shiv Sena to keep me away from running for elections, but Ajit Pawar supported me, knowing that I am here to fight for public interests. This election is about change -- fighting against drugs and improving education," Malik stated, adding that he believes the public is ready for a transformation.

On the other hand, SP's Abu Azmi expressed confidence in his chances, noting his successful track record in previous elections.

"Secular voters, including Dalits and non-Muslims who support Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's ideals, will reject Mahayuti. They oppose those who glorify the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, ban the burqa, and target Muslims," Azmi told IANS.

Reflecting on his previous wins, Azmi added, "In my first victory, I won by a margin of around 15,000 votes, followed by 25,000, and then 30,000 to 35,000. This time, I expect to win by an even larger margin."

He criticised Mahayuti for attempting to split the vote, stating, "They're not here to win but to divide votes and undermine others. However, people recognise this, and I believe more voters will unite in response."

Azmi also spoke about developments in his constituency, mentioning improvements in infrastructure, including new schools, hospitals, and roads, as well as the construction of a college and public toilets.

