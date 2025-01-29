Naidu deceived the people of Andhra, multiple times

Rajamahendravaram, Jan 29: Former Minister Venu Gopala Krishna has criticized TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, for not fulfilling the election promises and became a deceiver to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu stated that Andhra Pradesh is not far from the situation Sri Lanka faced in April 2022. However, despite various challenges, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan has fulfilled all his promises, proving his commitment to the people.

Even when state revenue declined due to the COVID-19 crisis, Jagan stood strong and provided assurance to the people, showcasing true leadership. In contrast, Chandrababu Naidu deceived volunteers by promising a salary of Rs. 10,000 before the elections, only to dismantle the volunteer system after coming to power.

Naidu, who once spoke of creating wealth and implementing the ‘Super Six’ policies, now finds himself in a struggling position. While Y.S. Jagan brought 17 medical colleges to the state, Naidu opposed them, preventing 750 medical seats from being allocated to the State.

Furthermore, the benefits of this government have seemingly not reached anyone except B.R. Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and the Eenadu media group.

In the last seven months, Chandrababu Naidu has been involved in financial mismanagement amounting to Rs. 73,630 crores. His government also presented misleading figures regarding previous debts, raising concerns about the transparency of governance.

The people’s trust in democracy is being shaken due to such actions. Chandrababu Naidu, who has deceived the people thrice, continues to prove himself to be a leader who prioritizes power over public welfare.