‘Meet The Mehta Boys’ trailer highlights the strained father-son dynamics

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The trailer for "Meet The Mehta Boys" offers a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster of a complex father-son relationship.

On Wednesday, Prime Video took to its social media handles to unveil an intriguing trailer for its much-anticipated original movie, directed by Boman Irani, who has co-written it alongside Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris. The film is produced by Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP.

A heartfelt father-son story features Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in the lead roles. The trailer provides an emotionally gripping preview of a story filled with family conflict, vulnerability, and personal growth.

Speaking about the movie, Boman Irani shared, “For me, The Mehta Boys is an extremely personal journey. The relationship between a father and son is one of the most complex and emotionally charged dynamics. With this film, I wanted to delve into how the bond between two people who deeply care for each other can be tested by time, misunderstandings, and unresolved issues. It is a story that has stayed with me for years, and I’m thrilled to finally share it with audiences in India and across the world on Prime Video. I am deeply grateful to the talented cast for bringing their characters to life with such depth and authenticity, enriching the story in every way.”

Avinash Tiwary, who portrays the role of Boman Irani’s son Amay in the movie, mentioned, “Amay’s character is layered with complexities, torn between familial loyalty and personal resentment. Certain circumstances force him into an intense and transformative encounter with his father, reshaping his perspective in ways he never anticipated.”

“Portraying this journey was both challenging and rewarding. I am proud to be part of a movie that explores such relatable themes of family ties and reconciliation,” he added.

“The Mehta Boys” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 7.

