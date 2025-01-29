RG Kar case: Trinamool MLA urges party colleagues not to attack victim’s parents

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) At a time when the Trinamool Congress leaders are attacking the parents of the victim in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case for opposing the death sentence to the sole convict Sanjay Roy, party MLA has urged them not to make such comments.

In a significant post on social media platform on Wednesday morning, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Debra constituency in the West Midnapore district, West Bengal and a retired IPS officer Humayun Kabir indirectly issued an appeal to his party leaders to refrain from launching such attacks against the victim’s parents.

“Not all can realize the pain of the parents who have lost their only established daughter. If you cannot stand by them at least refrain from criticizing them,” Kabir said in his social media post.

Kabir’s observation on this count is being viewed as immensely significant since senior Trinamool Congress leaders have been launching scathing attacks against the victim’s parents since they made it clear on January 27 why they were against the death penalty for Roy now.

The most objectionable remark on this count was made by controversial and maverick Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra on Tuesday where he hinted the observations of the parents against the death penalty for Roy were probably prompted by their real desire for hefty compensation for the tragedy.

Within hours, the victim’s father gave a strong counter-reaction claiming that he was ready to pay money to Mitra provided the latter could bring back their daughter.

Now, Kabir’s appeal to refrain from criticising the victim’s parents has evoked murmurs in the corridors of power in the state.

However, in the same social media post, Kabir also requested the victim’s parents to refrain from making any political comment on the matter.

The retired IPS officer had also made it clear that since the beginning he was of the opinion that Roy was the only offender in the crime of rape and murder.

This is not the first time that Kabir has raised his voice against a section of his party leadership on sensitive issues.

In December last year, after the West Bengal municipal affairs & urban development Minister and the Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed at a public programme that the current “religious minorities” will soon become “majorities” in the state as well as the country, Kabir opposed those comments through a social media post.

Then, Kabir started his post by referring to a line by iconic Indian actor Late Rajesh Khanna in the legendary movie 'Anand' -- "Jindagi lambi nahi badi honi chahiye Hujur Hakimji. We want quality not quantity. It is better to have just two kids who will either become teachers or doctors or even cops like me, rather than having five kids who will become hawkers or migrant labourers or rickshaw pullers or vegetable vendors,” read his post then.

