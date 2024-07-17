Muharram upholds the spirit of sacrifice, says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy today (July 17th) today wished Muslims on the occasion of Muharram. In his social media post, he touched upon the significance of the Islamic festival.

"Muharram, also known as the first month of the Islamic calendar, is held to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. All Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate this festival with reverence. The festival stands as a symbol of religious harmony and unity," Jagan added.

He also mentioned that Muharram upholds the spirit of sacrifice.