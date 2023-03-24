AMARAVATI: Four YSR Congress Party MLAs were suspended from the party on Friday for alleged cross voting during the MLC elections under the MLA quota. Addressing the media, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP General Secretary announced the suspension of the four MLAs namely Undavalli Sridevi, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrashekhar Reddy, and Anam Ramanarayan Reddy. They were suspended for violating the party's whip in MLC elections.

Speaking from the AP Assembly media point on Friday evening, Sajjal officially announced the suspension of four YSRCP MLAs for violation of whip and cross voting in MLC elections. He said that after verification the party found that these four MLAs were involved in cross-voting during the MLC elections under the MLA quota.

" We have conducted an internal investigation on cross voting and taken action against the four people only after the verification, he said. Sajjala further said that Chandrababu Naidu might have bought MLAs. According to our information, the party believes that money has changed hands. and Chandrababu is said to have offered Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore to each MLA. Sajjala further said that the TDP might have said that they will also give tickets to those who cross-voted.

