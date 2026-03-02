Lunar Eclipse Tomorrow, March 3: AP, Telangana to Witness Rare Celestial Event

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, offering a spectacular celestial sight. The rare astronomical event is expected to create a stunning visual display in the night sky, and people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have the opportunity to witness its final phase.

Although the eclipse will begin across India at 3:20 pm, its visible impact in the Telugu states will only be noticeable after moonrise, which occurs in the evening. According to officials, residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be able to observe the concluding stage of the eclipse after 6 pm.

The IMD also stated that the next total lunar eclipse visible in a similar manner will occur on July 6, 2028.

City-wise Eclipse Timings

Vijayawada:

The moon will rise at 6:14 pm, and the eclipse will end at 6:48 pm. Residents will be able to witness the eclipse for approximately 34 minutes.

Rajamahendravaram:

Moonrise is expected at 6:07 pm, and the eclipse will conclude at 6:48 pm, allowing viewers to observe the phenomenon for about 41 minutes.

Nellore:

The moon will rise at 6:18 pm, and the eclipse will end at 6:48 pm. People in Nellore will be able to watch the eclipse for around 30 minutes.

Astronomy enthusiasts and skywatchers are encouraged to look toward the eastern horizon shortly after moonrise to catch the final phase of this rare and fascinating event.