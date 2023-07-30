Loco Pilot of Narsapur-Dharmavaram Express Averts Major Train Mishap

Musunuru: A major train accident was averted on Sunday after the loco pilot spotted a bunch of iron rails placed by some miscreants on the tracks near Musunuru village between Kavali and Bitragunta stations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

As the Narsapur-Dharmavaram Express (Train No. 17247) was moving between Kavali and Bitragunta stations last night, the loco pilot noticed some iron rails getting hit by the train. He immediately applied brakes and thus a major mishap was averted.

After receiving a call from the loco pilot, the concerned staff and authorities of the railway department rushed to the site and recovered the iron rails from the tracks. The incident caused a 30 minute delay for passengers. The Railway Police have filed a cases against unidentified persons and are investigating.

