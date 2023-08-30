Kakinada Jana Sena Leader Joins YSRCP 

Irripaka (Kakinada Dist): Jana Sena leader R. Prasad (Chinna), who contested the 2019 assembly elections from Rajanagaram constituency, joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday.

BC Welfare and Information Minister Ch.Venugopal Krishna, Rajanagaram MLA J.Raja and YSRCP youth wing leader J. Ganesh were among those present.