Kadapa: Head Constable Ends Life After Shooting Wife, 2 Daughters Dead

YSR district: Andhra Pradesh Police Head Constable allegedly shot himself dead before killing his wife and two daughters, police said on Thursday.

The incident has sent shock waves across the city after a 55-year-old Head Constable Venkateswarlu attached to Kadapa II town police station resorted to the extreme step. After receiving a call, the police team reached the house of the deceased constable and sent the bodies for post mortem.

According to police, Venkateswarlu was working as a writer at the police station. Reports suggest that he had invested in stock market trading and seemed to have incurred losses. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

