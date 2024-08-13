Watch Video - Jagan Hits Out at Chandrababu: CBN Full of Lies and Deception

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSRCP and former Chief Minister, met with MPPTC and ZPTC members from Madugula constituency at his camp office in Tadepalli. During the meeting, he criticized Chandrababu Naidu for deceiving the people with false promises.

He stated, "Despite facing severe financial crises, our government never offered excuses. We implemented the manifesto we pledged, treating it like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran. We stood by our promises, delivering more than we committed to every household. The good we have done will not go unnoticed, and this will serve as our shield in the upcoming elections."

Jagan further added, "Chandrababu's deceptions will lead to public outrage. People are saying, 'Jagan provided us with rice; he took good care of us.' They believe Chandrababu is misleading them with promises of biryani, but there is neither rice nor biryani now, leaving people to starve."

He emphasized, "Had our government remained in power, schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi for every school-going child, zero-interest loans, fee reimbursement under Vidya Deevena, Matsyakara Bharosa, Vahana Mitra, and Nethanna Nestham for weavers would have continued. We ensured the implementation of these schemes every year by the end of August. However, with the current government, these benefits are no longer available."

Jagan also criticized the present government's handling of education and other sectors, saying, "TOEFL periods have been removed from schools, weakening education that competes globally. The distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits is in disarray, and there is no assurance of providing tablets. Even the mid-day meal menu is inconsistent, and English medium education is in jeopardy. Under Aarogyasri, not a single rupee is being disbursed, with ₹1,600 crores already pending. Law and order have completely deteriorated, and the government is running on a 'Red Book' policy. Chandrababu's approach encourages vengeance."

Jagan expressed confidence that YSRCP would achieve a resounding victory in the next elections, stating, "We have not deceived anyone or told lies. Over the next five years, there will be challenges and hardships. My own experiences, including 16 months in jail, are a testament to this. But hardships are not eternal; light follows darkness, and this too shall pass. We will return to power, for our politics are built on values and trust. Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP are accustomed to deceit and lies."

Jagan concluded his remarks by meeting with YSRCP leaders from Madugula.