Future belongs to us: YS Jagan tells party’s cadre

YSR district: “The future belongs to YSRCP,” the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told a huge gathering of party leaders and cadre as he ended his three-day visit to Pulivendula on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, YS Jagan said the YSRCP government fulfilled almost all its electoral promises and every family in Andhra Pradesh has some way or the other touched by its pro-people welfare programmes. He urged the party leaders and workers to not get discouraged as they have an uphill task ahead.

“Don’t be in despair as the future belongs to us. We have extended the benefits of the welfare programmes to every family in the state. Our party will continue to work for the welfare of the people. Let’s face difficult times with a smile on our faces as good days will soon return,” YS Jagn told the party’s rank and file here on Monday.

During the three-day visit, YS Jagan met with party members from the surrounding districts of YSR, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor. He interacted with party leaders and supporters, listened to their requests, and urged them not to get disheartened by the party's defeat in the recent elections.

“The need of the hour for the party is to remain firm and move forward with each other’s support. The party will stand with every worker. He advised the party’s elected members to help and support the party’s rank and file in difficult times,” he added.

