Shambhavi Singh opens up on her character's bonding with Rajveer Singh's in '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Shambhavi Singh has shared insights into her character's camaraderie with Rajveer Singh's role in the supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak'.

In the show, Shambhavi plays the role of Preeti, while Rajveer essays the character of Abhimanyu Sinha, and their on-screen relationship is full of surprises.

Talking about the same, Shambhavi said: "My character Preeti has an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to Abhimanyu. They are always arguing with each other for numerous reasons, but when Abhimanyu is in a difficult position, Preeti cannot leave him on his own. She tends to always take risks, even if it will cost her rage and hate from others. And Abhimanyu, being himself, often makes the situation worse with his anger issues."

"Also, Preeti has moments where she is a bit jealous when Abhimanyu is flirting with Bindu. So the entire dynamic of their relationship is so unpredictable, and I really enjoy the entire scene. I am very sure that when the audience gets a taste of it, the onscreen chemistry, with its many shades, will bring new twists and turns to the entire show," she said.

Shambhavi added: "I really hope the audience enjoys it, as '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' is not your usual family drama but a completely different aspect of entertainment."

The show also features Aayushi Bhave and Krip Suri.

The actress, who hails from Bihar, had earlier expressed her happiness on bagging the lead role in the show, calling it a dream.

"For a girl from a town like Patna, Bihar, where acting is not considered a stable profession, to make it big and land a lead role is a huge achievement. I could have never imagined this day. When I saw myself on the screen, I couldn't control my emotions. All the struggle and pain seem worth it. As soon as I saw myself on screen, I couldn't hold back my tears because I knew I had made it," the diva had said.

'10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' airs on Star Bharat.

