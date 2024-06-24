India to host 30-nation ISO Council meeting on sugar, biofuels from June 25-27

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Delegates from more than 30 countries and representatives from many international organisations have arrived here to attend the ISO Council Meeting from June 25-27 being hosted by India to deliberate on the critical issues of sugar and the biofuel sector, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution said on Monday.

As India is the world’s largest consumer and second-largest producer of sugar, the ISO Council nominated India as the Chair of the organisation for 2024.

As part of the meeting, India launched a series of events with an industrial tour of the international delegates to one grain-based distillery at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday to showcase the country's adoption of the latest technology in the production of biofuels and other by-products.

On June 25, a workshop titled ‘Sugar and Biofuels – Emerging Vistas’ will be organised at the Bharat Mandapam. which will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

International delegates, top management of Indian sugar mills, industry associations like ISMA & NFCSF, and technical experts will participate in the workshop.

This forum is expected to bring an opportunity for more than 200 delegates from different parts of the world to discuss the future perspective of the world on the global sugar sector, biofuels, sustainability, and the role of farmers.

The workshop also aims to strengthen the Global Biofuel Alliance, an initiative of Prime Minister Narender Modi, in bringing together countries to promote the development and adoption of sustainable biofuels in the world in an effort to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Many member countries of ISO and Global Biofuel Alliance are common and this can be another forum to expand the alliance and promotion of biofuels.

International Sugar Organisation (ISO) is a UN-affiliated body headquartered in London. It has about 85 countries as members covering almost 90 per cent of sugar production in the world. It is mandated to bring major sugar-producing, consuming, and trading nations together to bring mutual understanding and a progressive approach in dealing with issues pertaining to the sugar sector.

The ISO has also been working on biofuels, especially ethanol as sugarcane is the second major feedstock for ethanol production in the world.

On June 26 and 27, various committee meetings of ISO will be held which will be focused on administrative and functional aspects of the organisation.

