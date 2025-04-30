Five Medical Students, 50-Year-Old Man Killed in Horrific Road Accident

Six people were killed in a horrific car accident at Pottireddypalem in Kovur, Nellore district on Wednesday (April 30). According to reports, a speeding car lost control and rammed into a hotel.

The victims include five young students, believed to be from Narayana Medical College, and a man identified as Ramaiah (50), who was at the hotel at the time of the incident.

The deceased students have been identified as Naresh, Abhishek, Jeevan, Yagnesh, and Abhi Sai — all reportedly in their second year of medical college. Another student, Navneet, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The six students were reportedly returning from an engagement ceremony in Buchireddypalem when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses told the police that the car lost control due to high speed and crashed into the hotel. They immediately dialled 108 for medical assistance and also alerted the police.

On receiving the news, police rushed to the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was completely mangled.