Diwali 2024: YS Jagan’s Heartfelt Message of Light and Prosperity for Telugu People

On the occasion of Diwali, YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended festive greetings to Telugu people across the world, including those in the Telugu states. He released a statement conveying his wishes.

"Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and divine power over malevolent forces. I wish all Telugu people an abundance of prosperity, success, and happiness during this Diwali season. May every home be illuminated with joy and every life be radiant with light."

He added, “May the lamps of happiness shine in every household, and may the Festival of Lights fill the lives of Telugu people with countless blessings.”

