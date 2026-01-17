Dalit Activist Manda Salman's Murder: YSRCP Condemns, Demands Justice; Announces 5 Lakh Compensation To Victim's Family

YSR Congress Party has announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of YSRCP Dalit activist Manda Salman, who was brutally murdered in Pinnelli village of Gurazala constituency in Palnadu district.

Gurazala YSRCP In-charge Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that the assistance was announced by former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of the party.

He stated that YS Jagan had already spoken to the bereaved family over the phone and assured them of complete support. The party reiterated that it stands firmly with the family of Manda Salman during this time of grief.