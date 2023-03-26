VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath questioned how Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi who was in the party for the past four years was now pointing out the flaws in the party. Addressing the media on Sunday, the Minister in response to Vundavalli Sridevi’s press meeting in the morning dubbed her as an 'Osaravelli' (chameleon) Sridevi and not Vundavelli Sridevi, and that she acted better than the movie actress Sridevi.

Vundavalli Sridevi along with Mekapati Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy were suspended from the YSRCP on Friday for violating the whip and cross-voting for the opposition TDP candidate in the legislative council polls.

Speaking further Amarnath said that before voting in the MLC Elections, she took her daughter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and posed for a photo with him. In the garb of being a follower she cheated him, the Minister fired. The less we talk about traitors like Sridevi, the better, the Minister said. Those who tried to cheat YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were left with no political career as evident in the past, the Minister stated.

Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh claimed that suspended Tadikonda MLA V Sridevi spoke as per Chandrababu's script and under his direction. The press meet was a pre-planned one, he said. It is the usual habit of Chandrababu Naidu to indulge in politics using Dalits. He asked whether Chandrababu had ever appointed any SCs to top positions. Those who cross the party line will be suspended.It was unfortunate that she spoke in such a manner in the press meet, the MP rued. Unlike him Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing opportunities for Dalits to grow politically and in all aspects, he stated. Those who cheat YS Jagan will have no political future, he prophesized.

Taking to Twitter the Bapatla YSRCP MP scoffed at the Tadikonda MLA for alleging death threats by the YSRCP and conducting the press meet in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister does not have the habit of thinking of people like you who are sold to others, he tweeted.

Also Read: Cross Voting: Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Confirms TDP Lured MLAs for MLC Polls