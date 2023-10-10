CM YS Jagan Issues Directions on Bus Yatra Meetings

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the YSRCP regional coordinators at the Camp Office here on Tuesday and issued them directions on making bus yatras successful.

The bus yatra meetings, beginning October 26, will run for two months. The Chief Minister appointed region-wise organisers who would be responsible for conducting the bus yatra meetings and coordinators who would closely work with them spreading the message of social justice achieved through implementation of various welfare measures. They would work together and make the meetings successful.

Stressing that the bus yatra meetings are very important, he told them that three meetings should be held across the State one in each region daily and local MLAs, party in-charges and SC, ST, BC and minority leaders should address the public meetings.

He directed them to decide on the venues and dates of public meetings in all constituencies well in advance. The leaders should explain the welfare benefits received by the SC, ST, BC and minorities in the last 52 months and achievements like social justice, women empowerment and benefits of revolutionary changes brought in education, medical and agricultural spheres.

A clear message should also be sent out to the people through these bus yatra meetings that the forthcoming elections will be a fight between the poor people and capitalists, he said. The bus yatra meeting will run for two months.

The Chief Minister also directed them to hold orientation meetings in each constituency to create awareness on the programmes announced at the YSRCP delegates’ meeting in Vijayawada on October 9.

Volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu, ward committee members, MPTCs, Sarpanchas and Secretariat convenors should participate in these orientation meetings, he suggested. Regional coordinators and MLAs should work together, visit the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps, and make them successful.

Party leaders Vijayasai Reddy, P.Mithun Reddy, S. Ramakrishna Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, A. Ayodhya Rami Reddy, P.Ramachandra Reddy, B. Satyanarayana, Ch. Bhaskara Reddy, M. Rajasekhar, A. Amarnath Reddy, Ramasubba Reddy, T. Raghu Ram, L. Appi Reddy and other leaders attended the meeting.

