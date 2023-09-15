CM YS Jagan Inaugurates Medical Colleges

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the new Government Medical Colleges will help improve tertiary and curative medical care and augment the public health system abundantly.

After inaugurating the Vizianagaram Medical College built in an extent of 33 acres here on Friday, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated four other medical colleges built at Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Nandyala.

Addressing the gathering of medicos and their faculty, the Chief Minister asked the students to become good doctors and serve the poor as people have great expectations on medical students.Committed to the welfare of weaker sections, Government has spent a whopping Rs.235,000 core on DBT welfare schemes so far and the doctors also should help the poor with the same commitment, he said.

With the new five new Government Medical Colleges beginning their academic sessions, 750 new MBBS seats were added to the existing strength across the State. The new colleges were constructed with a cost Rs. 500 crore each.

He said that the Government has proposed to build 17 new medical colleges with a cost of Rs.8,480 crore to ensure that all 26 districts will each have one medical college and an attached hospital. Specialised tertiary and curative medical care will be accessible to people of all districts, he said. While five more medical colleges, being built at Pulivendula, Paderu, Adoni, Markapur and Madanapalle, will begin functioning next year, seven more colleges will be ready next year.

When all new colleges and their attached hospitals resume activity, the number of MBBS seats will go to 4735 from 2185 with all colleges having an additional PG intake of 2737 students. At present, the number of PG seats stands at 1767 that has gone up from 966 in the last four years. 609 new PG seats have been added this year alone.

With new medical colleges being established and hospitals getting modernised under Nadu-Nedu, Government has also filled up 53126 vacancies in the medical and health department to meet the new demands, he said.

In all five newly-inaugurated medical colleges that have almost completed the admissions for the present year, facilities like laboratories, IFPs, smart TVs, libraries, microscopic and digital equipment were provided for a hassle-free academic session.

Going round the class rooms and the facilities, the Chief Minister inspected laboratories and photo exhibition besides spending quality time for photo sessions with students and faculty and interacting with them.

On one of the IFPs, the Chief Minister wrote ‘Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes,’ and affixed his signature.

He said that Government has been upgrading the existing 11 medical colleges with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 3280 crore under Nadu-Nedu and new nursing colleges are also coming up adding an additional strength of 1200 seats.

In addition to increasing the number of ailments and procedures to 3255 from 1000, Government has also established 10032 fully staffed and equipped village clinics to strengthen the preventive health care involving family doctors and village clinics that will conduct 14 types of diagnostic tests and maintain stocks of 105 types of WHO standard medicines.

Apart from the East Godavari, Nandyala, Krishna and Eluru District Collectors and students of respective new medical colleges, PG students of the old medical colleges from Guntur and Tirupati also virtually interacted with the Chief Minister and shared their happiness over the launching of new medical colleges.

Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu said in his address that Government has paid Rs. 4.5crore for establishing the e-library and hoped students will gain immense medical knowledge using the facility. Students can take admission in these medical colleges by paying just Rs. 10, 000, he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers P. Rajanna Dora (Tribal Welfare) and B. Muthyala Naidu ( PR & RD), Medical & Health Minister V. Rajani, Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Special CS ( Medical & Health) MT Krishna Babu, District Collector Nagalakshmi, several MLAs, MLCs and senior officials also participated in the programme.

