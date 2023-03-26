CM YS Jagan Extends Assistance to Families of Sick People in Eluru

Denduluru (Eluru dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by instantly instructing the District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh to take steps and provide help.

During his visit here on Saturday to disburse the funds under YSR Asara scheme, B Ganapati native of Denduluru informed the Chief Minister that his son B Kranti Prasad (31) was suffering from brain tumour and had spent around Rs 15 lakh for performing two major surgeries.

Considering his plea, the Chief Minister has assured of providing all necessary medical support for Ranjit. Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Collector has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for medical treatment. In another instance, P Krupa Rao (39), Ratnalakunta Village informed the Chief Minister around Rs 5-6 lakh required for his kidney treatment.

Similarly Y Mosheraju from Denduluru and Kosana Arjun from Kaikaram village of Unguturu Mandal are suffering from kidney disease and requested the Chief Minister to provide necessary support. Responding to their plea, the Chief Minister informed that steps will be taken for transplantation operation for the victims through Arogyasri network hospitals if donors are available.

A financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh was immediately distributed to Moshe Raju, Krupa Rao and K Arjun by the Collector. K Sudha Rani. of Goparaju Padu sought financial assistance from the Chief Minister for her daughter K Dedeepya's liver treatment. Her husband Durga Rao was a daily wager and was not in a position to provide better treatment.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions the Collector has provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Sudha. In another instance, P Revathi from G Kothapalli sought financial assistance for her daughter P Venkata Lakshmi (5) suffering from permanent hearing loss. So far, Rs 1.5 lakh was spent for her treatment and it costs Rs 22 lakh for cochlear implantation.

The Chief Minister, assured of providing necessary support for the five-year-old girl's treatment and directed the Collector to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for Revathi. K Priscilla from Denduluru told the Chief Minister that his daughter was suffering from Malformation. The Chief Minister assured of providing better treatment for her and directed the Collector to provide Rs 1 lakh financial assistance.

In another instance, E Prasad from Denduluru informed the Chief Minister that he was suffering from respiratory problems and sought a monthly pension for him. Considering his plea, the Chief Minister directed the Collector to provide a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh financial assistance and evolve steps for providing a monthly pension for him.

J Hemalatha from Kovali told the Chief Minister that her 10 months old daughter Bhavya Sri Malika was suffering from heart related ailments and she underwent surgery at Padmavathi hospital. Hemalatha sought financial assistance from the Chief Minister for her daughter's post operative treatment. Considering her plea, the Chief Minister has directed the Collector to provide a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to her.

