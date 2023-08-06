CM YS Jagan to Begin 2-day Visit to Flood-hit Districts from Tomorrow

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin his 2-day visit to flood-affected districts on Monday.

The recent heavy rains caused a flood-like situation in the region of Godavari delta. The chief minister would visit Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts to oversee the relief measures taken by the local administrative units.

Earlier this week, CM YS Jagan held a meeting with the collectors of flood-affected Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to review the relief measures in the flood-hit region. He directed the collectors to extend relief to the affected people and ensure their return to their houses from relief camps.

During his visit to ASR district on Monday, the chief minister would interact with the flood-affected people from Kunavaram and Vara Ramachandrapuram villages. He will also hold a meeting with the officials at the R and B guest house in the evening.

The next morning,YS Jagan would tour the flood-hit Gurajapulanka hamlet of Mummidivaram mandal in Konaseema district and later meet the flood-affected people from Tanelanka and Ramalayam Peta villages.

Also Read: Andhra CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Gaddar