TDP-Jana Sena Ties Fray, Courtesy Nagababu’s Intervention

Kakinada: Just a few days after the election results were announced in Andhra Pradesh, chinks have appeared in the ties of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the TDP.

The TDP in-charge and former MLA SVSN Varma has blamed the Jana Sena leaders for non-corporation during official events. Varma is being sidelined in Pithapuram constituency as Janasena state secretary Nagababu, who is also Pawan Kalyan's brother, seeks to assert control over local party affairs. This has disappointed the supporters of Varma.

Recently, Nagababu held a meeting with local authorities to address Verma's alleged disruptive behaviour at official functions. He advised officials to direct any issues to either Pawan Kalyan's attention or to Marreddy Srinivas, the Janasena in-charge for Pithapuram. Nagababu emphasised that Marreddy should be the primary point of contact for local matters and that actions should only be taken with Marreddy's approval. He added that the janasainiks need not obey the commands of other party leaders.

This statement by Nagababu and intervention in local matters have sparked controversy within the TDP ranks. Some are questioning Nagababu's authority to intervene in the local issues of Pithapuram. Meanwhile, the TDP members have reportedly issued an ultimatum to Varma and insisted that he take care of the worsening situation as the party's influence is eroding fast in the constituency.

Also Read: YSRCP MP slams Naidu govt over organised attacks on party sympathisers

