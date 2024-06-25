One Side Chandrababu Preaches Ethics, Other Side Encouraging Attacks Against YSRCP: YS Avinash Reddy

New Delhi: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu government for its alleged failure in maintaining the law and order in Andhra Pradesh. Accusing the Chief Minister of hypocrisy, he claimed on one hand Chandrababu Naidu is preaching ethics on the other hand encouraging attacks on political opponents. He said the YSRCP's cadre did not go after their opponents following their party’s victory in the 2019 elections.

Ahead of taking oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Avinash Reddy expressed gratitude for his third consecutive victory from the Kadapa constituency. He attributed his success to the support of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the people of Kadapa constituency and party activists. He thanked the electorate for believing in him despite the rival candidates’ widespread false propaganda against him.

Newly elected Kadapa MP pledged to work for the development of his constituents and criticised the state government for not pursuing the demand for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. He said the TDP should use its good offices to prevail upon the BJP-led Central government.

Avinash Reddy dismissed rumours circulated by the "yellow media" about YSRCP MPs leaving the party. He firmly stated that all YSRCP MPs remain loyal to YS Jagan and his party.

