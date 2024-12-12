Chandrbabu failed to keep poll promises: Merugu Nagarjuna

Tadepalli, December 12: AP Former Minister, Dr. Merugu Nagarjuna, strongly criticized Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu for betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh with his unfulfilled promises and mismanbagement over the past six months.

Addressing media at the Party's central office here on Thursday, Dr. Nagarjuna pointed out that government has failed to create jobs, provide pensions, and deliver on welfare schemes.

“The TDP-led coalition has done nothing but deceive the people with empty promises. The Chief Minister has failed to provide a single job or post in the past six months, despite the notification for 16,347 posts during our tenure.

Naidu promised TET exams but delayed them under false pretentions. His government claims success with schemes like DEEPAM 2, but instead of welfare, they are exploiting the public for money,” he said adding that free LPG cylinder also has no seriousness. On the other hand, YSRCP government had transferred 2.72 lakh crore rupees directly into people's accounts with transparency and efficiency.

Dr. Nagarjuna further highlighted the drastic cuts in pensions, affecting over 3.5 lakh people, accusing the government of betraying vulnerable groups, including widows, women, the differently-abled, and the elderly. “Naidu promised 20 lakh jobs for the youth, but not a single penny has been spent. His government focuses on diversion tactics like the Rushikonda Palace and TTD laddu issue,” he added.