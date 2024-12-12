Chandrababu Betraying Unemployed Youth with Delayed Mega DSC Recruitment

Tadepalli, December 12:

Repeated delays in the Mega DSC recruitment process, along with the recent announcement to appoint "Vidya volunteer teachers," should be seen as a betrayal of unemployed youth awaiting permanent jobs.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Party MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy criticized Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for betraying unemployed youth through repeated delays in the Mega DSC recruitment process.

Naidu had promised the recruitment of 16,347 teacher positions by June 2024, but the notification was repeatedly postponed under unfounded pretexts.

Despite efforts by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government to conduct TET exams and release results promptly, Naidu's administration failed to issue the Mega DSC notification, disappointing job aspirants.

Reddy also condemned Naidu's move to appoint Vidya volunteer teachers to fill vacant positions, raising concerns about the legality and permanence of such appointments.

YS Jagan's government has invested Rs. 73,417 crore in education reforms, including English medium education, CBSE affiliations, and modernized infrastructure, and has filled 14,219 teacher positions that had remained vacant during Naidu’s term.

The MLC highlighted Naidu’s failure to address unemployment, noting that his administration provided only 10,313 jobs between 2014 and 2019, compared to the 31 lakh jobs created by Jagan's government, including 2,13,662 government jobs.

He also criticized Naidu for misleading voters with false promises of employment and for undermining the dignity of teachers.

In contrast, Jagan's government prioritized employee welfare, providing interim relief and a 23 percent pay revision in its first cabinet meeting.

Reddy urged the public to recognize Naidu's deceptive practices and called on the government to prioritize permanent teacher recruitment, rather than relying on temporary solutions that undermine the education system.