Centre to Release Rs 12,911 crore for Pending Works for Phase I for Polavaram Project

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry has approved the release of additional funding for completing the pending works of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) and said it has no objection to the release of additional funds for the project.

In reply to a question raised by YSRCP member V Vijayasai Reddy during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the House that the Centre has approved to release the amount of Rs 12,911.15 crore for Polavaram project.

He said the amount of Rs. 10,911.15 crore is being released for filling of water up to 41.15 meters in the project while Rs 2,000 crore are towards the cost of repairing damages caused to PIP by flood.

The Union minister also said that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had submitted a revised cost estimate for Rs 17,144.06 crore for balance works for Phase I of the project.

