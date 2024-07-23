Budget 2024: AP Gets Nothing, CBN's Major Failure!

Chandrababu Government Fails to Mount Pressure on the Centre

AP Citizens Gave Majority Seats Hoping to Influence the Centre: The people of Andhra Pradesh gave a significant number of seats to influence the central government.

The people of Andhra Pradesh gave a significant number of seats to influence the central government. Chandrababu's Failure Despite Key Role in NDA: Despite being a key partner in the NDA, Chandrababu failed to secure funds for Andhra Pradesh.

Despite being a key partner in the NDA, Chandrababu failed to secure funds for Andhra Pradesh. Majority MP Seats Yet No Pressure on Centre: Despite having a substantial number of MPs, the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition government couldn't pressure the Centre.

Despite having a substantial number of MPs, the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition government couldn't pressure the Centre. Another Setback for AP Due to Chandrababu's Inaction: Chandrababu's inefficacy resulted in another setback for the people of AP.

Chandrababu's inefficacy resulted in another setback for the people of AP. Chandrababu Requested Rs1 Lakh Crore Package: Chandrababu asked the Centre for a Rs 1 lakh crore package for Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu asked the Centre for a Rs 1 lakh crore package for Andhra Pradesh. Centre Allocated Only ₹15,000 Crore: The Centre announced only ₹15,000 crore, and that too as a loan, not aid, as clarified by Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget speech.

Loans Through Various Central Agencies: The Centre stated that loans would be provided to AP through various central agencies.

No Direct Funding Assurance: The Centre did not give any direct funding assurance for AP's development.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Secured Significant Funds: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar successfully secured substantial funds for Bihar's development.