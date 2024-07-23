Budget 2024: AP Gets Nothing, CBN's Major Failure!
Chandrababu Government Fails to Mount Pressure on the Centre
- AP Citizens Gave Majority Seats Hoping to Influence the Centre: The people of Andhra Pradesh gave a significant number of seats to influence the central government.
- Chandrababu's Failure Despite Key Role in NDA: Despite being a key partner in the NDA, Chandrababu failed to secure funds for Andhra Pradesh.
- Majority MP Seats Yet No Pressure on Centre: Despite having a substantial number of MPs, the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition government couldn't pressure the Centre.
- Another Setback for AP Due to Chandrababu's Inaction: Chandrababu's inefficacy resulted in another setback for the people of AP.
- Chandrababu Requested Rs1 Lakh Crore Package: Chandrababu asked the Centre for a Rs 1 lakh crore package for Andhra Pradesh.
- Centre Allocated Only ₹15,000 Crore: The Centre announced only ₹15,000 crore, and that too as a loan, not aid, as clarified by Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget speech.
Loans Through Various Central Agencies: The Centre stated that loans would be provided to AP through various central agencies.
No Direct Funding Assurance: The Centre did not give any direct funding assurance for AP's development.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Secured Significant Funds: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar successfully secured substantial funds for Bihar's development.