Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers take action over defamatory doctored clip: Matter of serious concern

They stated that the video clip in question has been 'doctored to include obscenity and is fake'.

The makers have initiated action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against 'Bigg Boss OTT' and JioCinema.

On Monday, Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to immediately shut down the show due to obscenity.

She pointed out that the episode, which aired on July 18, featured housemates engaging in inappropriate acts in front of the camera.

“Even kids watch this show. So this show should be stopped immediately. Strict action should be taken against the producers of this show and the CEO of the broadcasting company by filing a case under cybercrime. A written request has been made to the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter,” Kayande had said in her statement.

On Tuesday, in response, a JioCinema spokesperson stated in an official statement: "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. 'Bigg Boss OTT', which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake."

"We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against 'Bigg Boss OTT' and JioCinema," added the spokesperson.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house currently features contestants like actors Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, social media influencers Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar, and couple Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik.

The show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

