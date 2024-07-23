India highlights its flagship water and sanitation schemes at G20 meet

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India on Tuesday highlighted its flagship schemes, including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission, at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting held in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Dammu Ravi, Secretary of Economic Relations (ER) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"During the meeting, the G20 Ministerial Call to Action on Strengthening Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services was adopted. Secy (ER) highlighted India's flagship schemes, such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT, and India's development cooperation initiatives for the Global South," the MEA said in a post on X.

The focus, of the ministerial meeting, was on basic water and sanitation necessities and focused on enhancing drinking water facilities, sanitation, and hygiene services globally.

The Secretary of Economic Relations also highlighted India's development cooperation efforts for the Global South and the support extended to developing, less developed, and underdeveloped nations.

Brazil, which took over the G20 chair from India last year, has chosen 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet' as its presidency theme.

The discussions at the meeting centred on addressing hunger, poverty, inequality, and climate change.

Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, Minister of Planning Simone Tebet, Minister of Cities Jader Barbalho Filho, and Minister of Racial Equality Anielle Franco co-chaired the event.

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to participate in the pre-launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, further underscoring the grouping's commitment to tackling global developmental challenges.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.