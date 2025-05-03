AP CET 2025: Check Exam Dates for Engineering, Law, and PG Entrance Tests

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for the AP CET 2025 exams, which are held for admissions into various professional courses across the state. All the exams will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Here is the detailed schedule for the AP CET 2025 exams:

AP ECET (by JNTU Anantapur) will take place on May 6, 2025. It will have two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The exam will last 3 hours.

AP ICET (by Andhra University) is scheduled for May 7, 2025. The exam will have two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

The exam duration is 2.5 hours.

AP EAPCET (A & P) (by JNTU Kakinada) will be held on May 19 and 20, 2025. The exam will have two shifts each day:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The exam will last 3 hours.

AP EAPCET (Engineering) (by JNTU Kakinada) will take place from May 21 to 24, 2025, and again on May 26 and 27, 2025. The exam will have two shifts each day:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The exam duration is 3 hours.

AP LAWCET/PG LAWCET (by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam) will be held on May 20, 2025, in a single shift:

Shift: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

The exam will last 1.5 hours.

AP EdCET (by Acharya Nagarjuna University) is scheduled for June 5, 2025, in a single shift:

Shift: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The exam duration is 2 hours.

AP PGECET (by JNTU Kakinada) will take place from June 6 to 8, 2025. It will have two shifts each day:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The exam will last 2 hours.

AP PGCET (by Sri Venkateswara University) is scheduled for June 9 to 13, 2025. The exam will have three shifts each day:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

Shift 3: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

The exam will last 1.5 hours per shift.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

All exams will be conducted in CBT (computer-based test) mode.

Candidates must download their hall tickets from the official website in advance.

Ensure that you reach the exam center at least 1 hour before the scheduled time.

Candidates should prepare well in advance and stay updated on any further instructions released by the respective conducting universities.