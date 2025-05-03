Honey Singh’s groovy track “Laal Pari” gets entire ‘Housefull 5’ cast shaking a leg on cruise

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The makers of “Housefull 5” on May 3 dropped the hip-swaying number “Laal Pari” by Yo Yo Honey Singh and the entire cast was seen grooving to the high-energy party number on a cruise.

The track, which is set against the backdrop of a luxurious cruise, is sung by the ever-popular Yo Yo Honey Singh and the dynamic Simar Kaur. It is also composed by the “Millionaire” hitmaker with lyrics penned by him and Alfaaz.

True to Honey Singh’s signature style, the track blends infectious beats with slick vocals, making it a guaranteed chartbuster and a must-add to your party playlist.

T-Series took to Instagram to share the track and was captioned: “Housefull of chaos, a splash of mystery, and now… a shot of Laal Pari! #LaalPari Song Out Now! Link In Bio #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani.”

The song brings back the iconic collaboration of Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar, who have previously given hits such as “Party All Night,” “Kudi Chamkeeli,” “Alcoholic,” and “Boss”. The choreography is from the ace Remo D’Souza.

“Laal Pari” showcases the sparkling chemistry of the film’s massive ensemble cast Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will be released on June 6.

“Housefull” first released in 2010 and the second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.