Watch: Ambati Rambabu Roasts Pawan Kalyan Over Modi’s Chocolate Gesture

YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu took a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi treats him like a child.

Referring to the Amaravati Re-Launch event, Ambati highlighted the moment when PM Modi personally summoned Pawan Kalyan after his public address and appeared to offer him a chocolate.

Calling Pawan Kalyan a child and describing him as inconsistent and someone who “doesn’t know what he’s saying,” Ambati quipped: “Maybe that’s why the Prime Minister gave him a chocolate on stage yesterday.”

Ambati's remarks came in response to a journalist’s question regarding Pawan Kalyan’s controversial comments on Muslims.

“He doesn’t seem to understand what he’s speaking. At one point, he praises Muslims as nationalists. Then he turns around and labels them as terrorists. That is why I always said that he’s useless for politics,” Ambati said.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday (May 3), the YSRCP leader also criticized the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, calling the Amaravati plan a scam and accusing it of wasting public funds.

He pointed out that crores of rupees were spent on the event, even though the foundation stone for Amaravati had already been laid by PM Modi in 2015.

“The Prime Minister agreed to re-launch the works only because the BJP needs the TDP at the Centre,” Ambati alleged.

He went on to question the dynamics of the BJP-TDP alliance, asking: “Does the BJP need the TDP, or is it the other way around? If the BJP truly needed TDP, then why is Chandrababu Naidu taking loans instead of demanding grants for Andhra Pradesh.”