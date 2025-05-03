AP Entrance Exams 2025: EAPCET, LAWCET, PG LAWCET, ICET, ECET - Dates, Timings, Full Schedule

The wait is over. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the official exam schedule for all major AP CET 2025 entrance tests. These exams are held for students who want to join different professional courses in Andhra Pradesh. All the exams will be conducted online in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

AP Entrance Exams 2025 – Key Details

🗓️ Exam Schedule & Timings

AP ECET

Conducted by: JNTU Anantapur (JNTU-A)

Date: 6th May 2025

Shifts: 2

Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours

AP ICET

Conducted by: Andhra University (AU)

Date: 7th May 2025

Shifts: 2

Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Duration: 2.5 hours

AP EAPCET (Agriculture & Pharmacy)

Conducted by: JNTU Kakinada (JNTU-K)

Dates: 19th & 20th May 2025

Shifts: 4

Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours

AP EAPCET (Engineering)

Conducted by: JNTU Kakinada (JNTU-K)

Dates: 21st to 24th, 26th & 27th May 2025

Shifts: 11

Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours

AP LAWCET / PG LAWCET

Conducted by: Sri Padmavati Mahila University (SPMVV)

Date: 20th May 2025

Shift: 1 (Single shift)

Timing: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Duration: 1.5 hours

AP EdCET

Conducted by: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU)

Date: 5th June 2025

Shift: 1

Timing: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Duration: 2 hours

AP PGECET

Conducted by: JNTU Kakinada (JNTU-K)

Dates: 6th to 8th June 2025

Shifts: 6

Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Duration: 2 hours

AP PGCET

Conducted by: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU)

Dates: 9th to 13th June 2025

Shifts: 10

Timings:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Shift 3: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Duration: 1.5 hours

✅ Important Instructions for Candidates

All exams will be conducted online (CBT mode).

Download hall tickets from the respective official websites well in advance.

Reach the exam center at least 1 hour early before the reporting time.

Carry your hall ticket and a valid photo ID to the exam.

Follow all exam-day instructions strictly to avoid disqualification.