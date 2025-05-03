WBBME Result 2025: West Bengal Madrasah Board Declares Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Results

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) announced the results of the Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil exams conducted between February 10 and 25, 2025. The results were announced on May 3, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Students are able to verify their results on the official website www.wbbme.org using their roll number.

Step-by-Step Procedure to Get WBBME Madhyamik Result 2025

The steps to view the WBBME Result 2025 are as follows:

Go to the official WBBME Results 2025 website –www.wbbme.org

Provide your Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on the 'GET WBBME RESULT 2025' option

Your WB Madrasah Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Download or print a copy of your result for future reference

Important Points of WBBME Results 2025

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) came into existence through the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Act, 1994, and is the sole Government of India-approved madrasah board. Some of the major highlights of the WBBME Results 2025 are as follows:

Total Number of Students Appeared: 65,110

West Bengal High Madrasah Exam Candidates: 47,376

West Bengal Alim Exam Candidates: 12,503

WBBME Fazil Exam Candidates: 5,125

Number of Exam Centres: 206

Districts Covered in Exam: 20

Result Review Process

The students who are not happy with their marks can request result review through their respective Madrasahs. Official mark sheets will be given to the students within a few days of the release of the results.

Conclusion

The WBBME Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil results 2025 have been announced, and students can view their results online on the official website. The board has also made arrangements for students to get their results via DigiLocker App or SMS. Students can download their provisional mark sheet by using their roll number and date of birth.

